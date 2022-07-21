MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — An organization that serves all of Ward County is now expanding the services it offers.

The Domestic Violence Crisis Center serves Ward County residents in need of help concerning domestic violence and sexual abuse.

Executive Director Jill McDonald says over 500 clients were served in 2021 and on average, over 1,000 people utilize their services in a given year.

“Even though we’ve been here for over 40 years, we still hear that people don’t realize the services available. So we want to make sure when people need us that they know that there’s somebody else. They don’t need to go through it alone,” said Jill McDonald, the executive director of the DVCC.

One of the services that was taken over from Lutheran Social Services a year ago, is a 27-week-long offender course that aims to help domestic violence offenders not respond with violence.

There are nine themes and each theme lasts around three weeks.

“The offender classes are court mandated classes that really go back and kind of do healthy relationships 101 and challenge some different belief system that folks have oftentimes been brought up with, sometimes society different implications that are there and they go through these classes,” said McDonald.

Forensic Interviews will also be added in the coming weeks to help people who have experienced trauma.

Law enforcement agencies will be a partner in this.

“Folks that are in trauma don’t always remember everything in a linear fashion so it’s really difficult to go from the moment the crime started to two days later or what have you. So having somebody that has experience in how to ask the questions for that, we’re really excited to partner with them on that,” said McDonald.

McDonald also says the DVCC works with law enforcement agencies to help officers learn how to respond to domestic dispute calls.

A nurse will also be added to the staff. McDonald says the nurse will help with sexual assault exams.