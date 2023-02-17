MINOT, N.D (KXNET) — AgCounty Farm Credit Services has announced that they are awarding the Domestic Violence Crisis Center (DVCC) as a recipient of the Rural Community Grant Fund (RCGF).

According to a news release, the DVCC is receiving $6,000 for the furnishings of their soft-interview room.

The Executive Director of the DVCC, Jill McDonald, is happy to accept the check and use the funds for the furnishings.

“We are so grateful to our community partners for their ongoing support in enhancing community response to victims of interpersonal violence. This allows our team to respond with sensitivity to the victim’s terrifying experience as they bravely come forward to report,” McDonald said.

“AgConunty is proud to provide grant funds to help them create a soft-interview room and employ a collaborative forensic interview approach,” said SVP Producer Markets with AgCounty Farm Credit Services, Todd Erickson.

The interview room will provide a victim-sensitive environment that’s equipped with a recording system to conduct interviews of the people who have been impacted by interpersonal violence.

“The forensic interview experience will enhance victim safety and boost offender accountability in an effort to prevent the escalation of violence within the household,” Erickson added.

AgCounty does believe that it’s important to always give back to the community.

The Rural Community Grant Fund was established by AgCounty Farm Credit Services, Farm Credit Services of Mandan, and AgriBank to help the implementation and development of projects and programs in communities.

The RCGF is accepting applications for future requests, if you’re interested, you can apply on AgCounty’s website.