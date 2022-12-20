MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Aspire Credit Union has donated to the Domestic Violence Crisis Center (DVCC) during the Twice Blessed Campaign.

According to a news release, the donation of $2,500 will be matched by the St. Joseph’s Community Health Foundation.

Aspire Credit Union has been focused on the support of the DVCC over the past few months leading up to the holiday season. The DVCC has been supported through donations of goods, food, and monetary funding.

The credit union not only donated funds, but they also bought $500 in nonperishable foods to help people get through the holidays. They collected everything from bedding to pajamas and socks. They even featured a “giving garland” as a version of a giving tree.

The giving garland was in the lobby, strung across the mantel on the fireplace. They hoped that when items arrived and were placed on the mantel, others would be encouraged to support the efforts.

“Several dozen gifts came in from the giving garland,” shared Aspire Credit Union CEO Mindee Kohlman. “The items are all unwrapped, allowing the residents at the DVCC the opportunity to select items that fit with their family’s needs.”

DVCC Executive Director Jill McDonald added, “It has been a pleasure to work with Aspire’s staff these past few months; seeing their commitment to the community to beautiful. Thank you to the members and employees of Aspire Credit Union for your generosity this holiday season. Your gift brings a little bit of “normal” to a very abnormal time in the lives of the families we serve at DVCC.”

All the donations were presented to the DVCC during the week leading up to Christmas.