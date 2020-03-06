DVCC hosts Tauros for Teal: A Night Dedicated to Sexual Assault Awareness event in Minot

The Domestic Violence Crisis Center (DVCC) is holding an event dedicated to sexual assault awareness at the Maysa Arena in Minot on April 4.

Fans are encouraged to bring wish list items for children impacted by or displaced by sexual violence. To see needed items, CLICK HERE to view the list on the DVCC Facebook page. For each item a fan donates, they will receive a raffle ticket for a chance at winning a signed Tauro jersey.

Also at the arena, Tauro players will wear warmup T-shirts, donated and designed by Jen Wagner, the owner and graphic artist of Too Dark Motorsports. After the game, the signed, game-worn T-shirts can be purchased via Dash with all proceeds donated directly to DVCC.

Plus, there will be a silent auction held in the MAC room. Items include gift baskets and art donated by local businesses including Superior Nutrition and Farmers Insurance. The auction will close halfway through the third period with items available for pick up after the game.

Doors for the game and event open at 6:35 p.m. with puck drop at 7:35. DVCC fans can purchase game tickets at a discounted rate of $10 per ticket or $38 for four tickets.

VIP tickets are available at $40 each where fans receive a game ticket, a drink ticket and dinner at center ice in the Minot Area Community Foundation room. Tickets at these rates must be purchased in advance through DVCC by coming into the center or by contacting DVCC directly.

DVCC also said if you are unable to attend but wish to contribute, mail contributions to:

DVCC PO Box 881 Minot, ND 58702