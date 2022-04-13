An organization is offering its services remotely during this spring snowstorm to help those who may not be in a good situation.

The Domestic Violence Crisis Center in Minot will be closed until Monday, but its online chat and crisis line will be available through 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the Executive Director, the center receives 120 to 180 crisis line calls and online chats each month.

She says these services are useful because it feels isolating when you feel like you have no help, especially during stormy conditions like this week.

“You can’t plan for when an event is going to occur,” said Jill McDonald. “And we know stressful situations never make a relationship that’s unhealthy any better. So we want to make sure that folks have that access as they need it, if you’re snowed in with someone that isn’t necessarily safe for you to be with.”

The DVCC has an online chat that’s available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The crisis line is available 24/7. You can call 701-857-2500.