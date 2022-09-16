BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Don’t just sit around and twiddle your thumbs, or maybe do.

E-Sports is a sport that competes in video games against people from all around the world.

It’s a sport that’s growing rapidly. As of 2021, the industry was valued around $1.2 billion.

Players compete worldwide against other teams in games such as Madden, Rocket League, or Valorant, to name a few.

To those who aren’t into the physical side of sports, but still enjoy the team experience, E-Sports is the way to go.

If playing the video game isn’t for you, you can watch some of the best players around the world play on Twitch, an online streaming service.

Even though it may sound odd to watch others play a video game, there is a global audience of about 530 million people.

“It’s fun to watch it just like it’s fun to watch sports on TV. It’s fun to watch the pros be really good. But, the difference is no matter if you have the physical gifts, most people can grind and get better at a video game. And it’s been just really fun to watch it grow. I like watching it and it’s fun to be a part of,” said David St.Peter, the head coach of Bismarck State College’s E-Sports team.

There are games where players can play individually, but there are others, such as Valorant, that require a team effort.

E-Sports competitor, Paul Gellerman, is in the top 1% of players ranked nationally in the game Valorant. He says he thinks anyone can get to his rank easily if they try hard enough, but it requires a lot of practice.

“To me, as someone who competed in physical sports throughout high school, I think that E-Sports is just another really cool way to be competitive and have fun in a group aspect. It’s something different, but it’s unique too,” said Gellerman.

Gellerman says that he hopes his teammates don’t think of him as a top-ranked player, but as a positive member of their league.

If you wish to watch the Bismarck State College E-Sports team compete, you can visit Bismarck State Mystics – Twitch to watch their upcoming matches.