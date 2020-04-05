Earl the Reading Donkey creates storytime for kids at home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Parents all around the state are getting adjusted to teaching their children at home, but for some, it may be a challenge. Well, one teacher is making it a little easier.

“We know life happens, we know it’s hard,” says RyLeigh Streich, a teacher in Glenburn.

Since students have been doing online learning, teacher RyLeigh Streich noticed that some parents were finding it hard to balance daily life and making sure their kids were being educated at home.

She says, “So I figured, we can post a video, and if they are busy, a book is still being read to their kids.”

RyLeigh and her donkey Earl, post a video every day to Facebook, reading children’s books to anyone who wants to listen.

“There is a therapeutic riding place in Bismarck, TR4 Heart and Soul, and they read a book with their miniature pony, so we just kind of bounced off their idea,” says Streich.

“I’ve been doing a bunch of webinars and stuff, and the thing that really stuck to me is that a lot of our parents at home could be illiterate,” she adds.

As an educator, she says she feels like her work doesn’t stop, even in the midst of a pandemic, and finding new ways to reach her students, will keep their minds sharp and ready to continue learning when they can finally return to school.

“Who doesn’t love a miniature donkey, and it brings a little normalcy to people,” she says.

A sense of normalcy, all while having a little fun.

Earl doesn’t get all of the spotlights. RyLeigh reads a book with other farm animals as well.
You can listen to books being read by searching Earl the Reading Donkey on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert One Minute 4-5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 4-5"

Amidon Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amidon Testing"

Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Basketball"

Germ Off

Thumbnail for the video titled "Germ Off"

Off-sale Take out

Thumbnail for the video titled "Off-sale Take out"

MLK Assassination Anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "MLK Assassination Anniversary"

Abbot Rapid Test

Thumbnail for the video titled "Abbot Rapid Test"

Local Newspaper Cuts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local Newspaper Cuts"

Legion Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legion Baseball"

Robert One Minute 4-4-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 4-4-20"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 4-4-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 4-4-20"

Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennis"

Free Ice Cream

Thumbnail for the video titled "Free Ice Cream"

Local Businesses Staying Alive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local Businesses Staying Alive"

Job Service Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Job Service Update"

COVID-19 Case Numbers 4-4

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Case Numbers 4-4"

TRNP Partial Closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "TRNP Partial Closure"

Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Basketball"

Stadium Lights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stadium Lights"

Sanford Virtual Docs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sanford Virtual Docs"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge