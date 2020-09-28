Early freeze causing silage troubles

The early frost and freeze much of the state experienced earlier this month could have a major impact on this year’s silage crop.

Silage is food made from certain crops like corn stalks and wheat that’s stored in an air tight silo and used as cattle feed during the winter months.

But when the cold weather hit, corn began to dry out — which is bad for quality silage production. Good moisture content is key to the fermentation process in the making of silage, but the early frost made all corn ready to harvest immediately.

KX News talked with the NDSU Extension which told us once your silage is made, have it tested by an expert.

“As soon as the piles have opened up after it’s gone through the fermentation phase, take a sample and have it analyzed for nutrient content it appears to me, silage that have been putting up now do carry their nutrients if they didn’t have corn grain some of the sugars are still in the stock. so consequently there’s feed value there,” said NDSU Livestock Agent Karl Hoppe.

He adds corn should be harvested for silage at a moisture content of 65 to 70 percent.