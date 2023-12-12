BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A structure fire that started at an unoccupied commercial building in Bismarck was contained by the Bismarck Fire Department early this morning.

According to the BFD, they received a call about a structure fire at the 5300 block of East Main Avenue around 6:02 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported smoke coming from the roof. Firefighters then forced entry to find the front of a commercial vehicle and the contents in front of the truck on fire. The crews quickly put the fire out and then conducted an overhaul to find any remaining smoldering materials.

There were no injuries to firefighters.

Fire and smoke damage was contained to the unit of origin. The cause of the fire is under investigation.