Early morning fire damages home in southeast Minot

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Minot Fire Department was dispatched to a reported house fire at 1301 1st Street SE at 8:13 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Firefighters arrived on scene and found smoke coming from a window of the residence.

Crews quickly deployed a hose line and entered the structure to perform fire suppression and search and rescue operations.

Crews located all residents inside the structure and helped them safely evacuate. One resident was treated by Community Ambulance at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Sports News

More Local Sports

Latest State News

See More State News

Latest National News

More National News

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories