Early morning fire damages home in southeast Minot

The Minot Fire Department was dispatched to a reported house fire at 1301 1st Street SE at 8:13 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Firefighters arrived on scene and found smoke coming from a window of the residence.

Crews quickly deployed a hose line and entered the structure to perform fire suppression and search and rescue operations.

Crews located all residents inside the structure and helped them safely evacuate. One resident was treated by Community Ambulance at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.