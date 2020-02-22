Early Morning Gunshots in Bismarck

Several people in the capital city were woken up by gunshots early Saturday morning.

Bismarck police say three to four people reported hearing multiple shots go off at about 1:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Avenue A.

Officers searched the area and found some shell casings, but no evidence of damage to any residences, or vehicles, and no injuries were reported.

A Bismarck officer told KX News there was no evidence of assault, so it appears the shooter fired the shots into the air.

Police are still searching for a shooter. They are currently working through leads and video surveillance footage from the neighborhood.