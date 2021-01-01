Early morning shooting in Mandan trailer court

At 4:06 am, on January 1st, Mandan Police received a call in regards to a shooting in a trailer court. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 28-year-old Bismarck man with a gunshot wound to the left hip.

The shooting suspect, a 28-year-old Mandan man was taken into custody after he was found at a Bismarck residence later in the morning.

The suspect is being held on attempted murder charges at the Burleigh/Morton Detention Center. Formal charges pending.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and being treated for injuries. His current condition is unknown.

