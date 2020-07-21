Early pregnancy tests recommended for cows in 2020

Producers are being urged to get their cows pregnancy tested earlier this year, thanks to the dry weather.

The dry spring and early summer, especially across Western areas, led to less alfalfa, meaning some cows didn’t get the nutrients they need for pregnancy.

Officials add that identifying non-pregnant cows near the end of the breeding season can sometimes make culling decisions easier. The more difficult decisions, easier, early on.

Farmers have the option of a blood test or an ultra sound machine for the cow.

Early pregnancy testing can also identify reproductive issues within a herd and give the farmer or rancher more time to make necessary adjustments.

“An early pregnancy diagnosis can help identify open cows earlier and then allow producers a little bit more flexibility in terms of making decisions about whether those open cows should be maintained in the heard and moved into a later calving season or sold,” said Janna Block with the NDSU Extension in Adams County.

She adds ranchers are being urged to check with their vet for questions or appointments for a blood test or ultrasound machine testing.