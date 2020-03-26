Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 5
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Early shopping hours at grocery stores for seniors, people with disabilities

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Grocery stores around the country have been implementing special hours for those who are most at risk for the coronavirus, and those hours are being placed in many stores in North Dakota.

Depending on the store, special hours have been set aside for seniors, people with disabilities, pregnant women, first responders and medical personnel to shop with fewer customers.

Below is a list of participating stores with times to help you with your shopping:

  • Cash Wise Foods: 7 to 8 a.m. for seniors and people with disabilities
  • Dollar General: 8 to 9 a.m. for seniors and people with disabilities
  • Marketplace Foods: 8 to 9 a.m. for seniors, people with disabilities, pregnant women, first responders and medical personnel
  • Target: 8 to 9 a.m. on Wednesday’s for seniors, people with disabilities and people with compromised immune systems
  • Family Fare: 7 to 9 a.m. on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s for seniors, pregnant women and people with compromised immune systems
  • Dan’s Supermarket: 7 to 9 a.m. on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s for seniors, pregnant women and people with compromised immune systems
  • Walmart: 6 to 7 a.m. on Tuesday’s (March 24 to April 28) for seniors 60+

If you own a business that has set aside special hours for those who are most at risk for the coronavirus, send an email with those hours to ndfirst@kxnet.com and we’ll add it to our list.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/26"

Unemployment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unemployment"

Teacher Parade - Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Parade - Bismarck"

Teacher Parade - Bottineau

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Parade - Bottineau"

Teacher Parade - Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Parade - Minot"

Amber's Thursday morning Storm Team forecast 3/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday morning Storm Team forecast 3/26"

Thursday forecast: we begin our warming trend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday forecast: we begin our warming trend"

UMary Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Track"

UMary Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Hockey"

All-State Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "All-State Basketball"

Law Enforcement Adapts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Law Enforcement Adapts"

MHS Cheerleaders Encourage Handwashing

Thumbnail for the video titled "MHS Cheerleaders Encourage Handwashing"

Cell Service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cell Service"

Washington Teacher Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Washington Teacher Parade"

Wednesday, March 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, March 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

No Gigs

Thumbnail for the video titled "No Gigs"

Internet Capacity

Thumbnail for the video titled "Internet Capacity"

Jewelry Line

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jewelry Line"

Pursuit helps other churches

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pursuit helps other churches"

Remarkable Library Director

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable Library Director"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge