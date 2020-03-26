Early shopping hours at grocery stores for seniors, people with disabilities

Grocery stores around the country have been implementing special hours for those who are most at risk for the coronavirus, and those hours are being placed in many stores in North Dakota.

Depending on the store, special hours have been set aside for seniors, people with disabilities, pregnant women, first responders and medical personnel to shop with fewer customers.

Below is a list of participating stores with times to help you with your shopping:

Cash Wise Foods: 7 to 8 a.m. for seniors and people with disabilities

Dollar General: 8 to 9 a.m. for seniors and people with disabilities

Marketplace Foods: 8 to 9 a.m. for seniors, people with disabilities, pregnant women, first responders and medical personnel

Target: 8 to 9 a.m. on Wednesday’s for seniors, people with disabilities and people with compromised immune systems

Family Fare: 7 to 9 a.m. on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s for seniors, pregnant women and people with compromised immune systems

Dan’s Supermarket: 7 to 9 a.m. on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s for seniors, pregnant women and people with compromised immune systems

Walmart: 6 to 7 a.m. on Tuesday’s (March 24 to April 28) for seniors 60+

If you own a business that has set aside special hours for those who are most at risk for the coronavirus, send an email with those hours to ndfirst@kxnet.com and we’ll add it to our list.