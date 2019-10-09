Early Snow Could Alter Road Work Completion

It’s not uncommon to get heavy snowfall here in North Dakota, but early snowfall could alter road construction pushing completion dates back.

Road work here in Minot has become an ongoing issue forcing detours and an overflow in backed-up traffic.

With the early projected snowfall, things could get worse.

Contractors in North Dakota plan for harsh winter conditions such as snow and freezing temperatures.

But when snowfall comes earlier in the year than expected, it throws all construction plans off leaving some busy highways closed for longer periods of time and forcing drivers to have to detour or maneuver their way through.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) said although completion time is pushed back the raise for concern of roadside workers becomes dangerous, even with those who are experienced drivers in bad weather.

“There’s a lot of people that have gone through their many many times and are familiar with how traffic is routed and slowed down. If we get a little snow or a little ice, the slower speeds will have to be even slower and just be more cautious if we in North Dakota here, we think we can drive anywhere because we’ve done it so many years, but the first one or two of them we have to recalibrate and we should just all slow down until we get to that point,” said Bob Allen, assistant district engineer for NDDOT.

NDDOT stressed being alert for bright, orange signs issuing detours and speed limits, and to also be aware of weather conditions.