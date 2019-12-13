Early Snowfall Could Effect DOT’s Budget Plans

Early snowfall has created a winter wonderland…that isn’t so wonderful.

North Dakota Department of Transportation maintains our roads keeping them safe for our everyday travel, using brine, sand and other chemicals to help de-ice and remove snow.

For most cities and towns, a yearly budget is set into place to help afford these things, but when early snowfall hits, materials and money run out sooner, forcing some places to use assistance from nearby towns.

We spoke with NDDOT engineer Bob Allen and he said when the snow falls, the budget goes out the window.

“We kind of do it that way, we think about the cost factor, but we still go do what we have to do, and that’s at least in the districts here,” said Allen.

Allen said they will do all they can to keep roads clear and safe for travel.