Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Early voting begins in Burleigh County

KX News is Your Local Election Headquarters, and early voting has officially kicked off in the Capital City.

Burleigh County has moved the early voting location this year from the County Building to the Bismarck Civic Center due to COVID-19.

The larger space allows for polling booths to be 6 feet apart, plexiglass can be seen throughout the area and masks are highly encouraged.

“With COVID we don’t know what’s going to happen in a day or two. Everything is very uncertain so we want to give voters the option to vote in person if they so choose. And we think early vote is a really great way to exercise your voting right,” said Erika White, the elections manager for Burleigh County.

Early voting will be happening all the way until Election Day.

