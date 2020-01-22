Early Voting For Democratic Primary

For the first time, North Dakota Democrats have the option to vote early in their party’s presidential primary.

The vote by mail option is available now until Feb. 25, giving residents the opportunity to vote for one of 11 Democratic presidential candidates.

Since North Dakota does not have voter registration, technically, anyone can vote in the Democratic primary election.

The official day for North Dakota’s democratic caucuses is March 10, but the party hopes this new opportunity will give every person across the state a chance to vote.

“We know that it’s not always possible to make it to a polling place on election day. And so having this vote by mail option really makes it easier for anyone across the state to participate. Particularly for those who are maybe homebound or who live in rural areas and find it harder to get to the polling location,” said Kylie Oversen, Chairwoman of the North Dakota Democratic-NPL.

Young adults are allowed to vote in the primary, as long as they turn 18 by the November election.

The Democratic-NPL said it hopes to get more young people involved this year.

