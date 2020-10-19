Early voting in Burleigh County set to start Oct. 21 at Bismarck Event Center

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image: File photo. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Early in-person voting starts Wednesday, Oct. 21, in Burleigh County.

According to Burleigh County Election Manager Erika White, the in-person polling place will be at the Bismarck Event Center, 315 South Fifth Street. Any qualified elector who resides in Burleigh County can utilize the early vote precinct.

Below are the dates and times Burleigh County voters can cast their ballots early:

  • October 21: Noon to 5:30 p.m.
  • October 22: 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • October 23: 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • October 24: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • October 25: Closed
  • October 26: 9:00 a.m.to 5:30 p.m.
  • October 27: 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • October 28: 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • October 29: 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • October 30: 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • October 31: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • November 1: Closed
  • November 2: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

WATCH: Best friend reunion at Georgia pumpkin patch goes viral

Prepare for more widespread snow

Minot Swimming

Prepping your fireplace for winter

Shelters prep for winter

Plays of the week October 18

Robert One Minute 10-18

COVID-19 ND Watch 10-18-20

Minotauros Hockey

WDA Swimming

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm 10-17-20

Robert One Minute 10-17

Firefighter surprised at the hospital

Getting to know Minot, one mile at a time

Politics & the pandemic

Unique approach to combating human trafficking in N.D.

COVID-19 ND Watch 10-17-20

FNFF: Class A

FNFF: 9-Man & Class AA

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss