Early voting in Burleigh County set to start Oct. 21 at Bismarck Event Center

Early in-person voting starts Wednesday, Oct. 21, in Burleigh County.

According to Burleigh County Election Manager Erika White, the in-person polling place will be at the Bismarck Event Center, 315 South Fifth Street. Any qualified elector who resides in Burleigh County can utilize the early vote precinct.

Below are the dates and times Burleigh County voters can cast their ballots early: