Early voting in Burleigh County set to start Oct. 21 at Bismarck Event Center

Early in-person voting starts Wednesday, Oct. 21, in Burleigh County.
According to Burleigh County Election Manager Erika White, the in-person polling place will be at the Bismarck Event Center, 315 South Fifth Street. Any qualified elector who resides in Burleigh County can utilize the early vote precinct.
Below are the dates and times Burleigh County voters can cast their ballots early:
- October 21: Noon to 5:30 p.m.
- October 22: 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- October 23: 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- October 24: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- October 25: Closed
- October 26: 9:00 a.m.to 5:30 p.m.
- October 27: 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- October 28: 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- October 29: 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- October 30: 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- October 31: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- November 1: Closed
- November 2: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.