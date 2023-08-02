BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Learning is hard at any age, but every job needs basic skills like reading and writing to some degree. Fortunately, one location has found a way to ride into reading in style.

“I normally want to be famous in soccer, football, and most sports,” said seven-year-old Kohen Smith. “I’m good at soccer. I’m good at baseball. I haven’t really played football or anything else.”

In order for Kohen to become a famous athlete, however, he’ll need to know how to read — whether it’s to double-check a major contract or just to be delighted by the fan mail coming his way. With the help of a new unique learning environment, though, he is working to develop the skill.

At Horse-Powered Reading, kids have the opportunity to have fun with horses while taking their skills to an entirely new level.

In addition to reading and spending time in the great outdoors, children can read to, paint on, and feed the camp’s equine population — which owners say helps promote the concept of reading education in an entertaining way.

“When using the horses as a way to learn some more reading skills,” explained Executive Director Sara Kenneth, “part of that is externalizing some of your learning. This includes being able to not be in the classroom, and have a little bit of fun while you’re learning.”

Kenneth tells us that many young children struggle not only with reading but memory retention as well — and according to both those who work with Horse Powered Reading and those who attend, movement serves as a great anchor for learning.

“Usually,” Smith stated, “my mom makes me read to myself. But I like reading to other people, so that’s why I like reading to animals.”

“When you read around animals,” nine-year-old Ella Wing said, “it’s actually a little less stressful than when you read around people, cause animals, I don’t know, but they just make you feel more calm.”

Camp officials say that this type of education — coupled with the great outdoors — serves as the perfect atmosphere to make sure your little one can turn the page on their next chapter of life.

“I think it is one of the things that we are lucky to have in North Dakota is the ability to be outside so much,” Keneth explained. “It’s important to figure out how we can be outside all seasons of the year, but especially enjoy our short summers. Growing up around animals is important, and I think for anybody living in town that maybe doesn’t get the opportunity to be out on a farm, or out in nature, it gives them a chance to do that.”

For more information on the camp, visit this page.