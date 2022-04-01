Since the 1700s the story of the Easter Bunny has been passed down through generations — and for the first time in two years, the Easter Bunny has made its return.

Right now at the Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck, the Easter Bunny is spreading cheer for kids and families.

With a carrot by its side, kids lined up to take pictures and show off their own bunnies.

After being away for two years, the excitement for the Easter Bunny’s return could be felt by everyone.

Marketing Director Mikalah Auer says being able to make the families in our community smile is worthwhile.

“It’s so exciting. It’s such a fun time of year, and being able to offer this to the community is something that we’re very proud of and just seeing all the kids so excited when they see the easter bunny it’s so great,” said Auer.

The Easter Bunny will be in the mall until April 16 before it hops off.