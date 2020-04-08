Live Now
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Easter Bunny will get a police escort on Friday in Berthold & Carpio

A child poses for a photo with the Easter bunny at the Easter Bunny Kids at Play event April 4, 2012, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. The event was hosted by the 39th Force Support Squadron and included various arts and crafts, games, and an egg hunt. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Clayton Lenhardt/Released)

Every year, the Carpio Park Department puts on a big Easter egg hunt. Because this weekend’s event is canceled, Berthold Police Chief Al Schmidt came up with a new idea. 

On Friday, he’s going to give the Easter Bunny a police escort through Berthold and Carpio. The Easter Bunny will wave to the kids, and he has a challenge for those communities.

He wants you to decorate your door so the bunny knows exactly where to visit, and the winner with the best decorations will get a special surprise. 

“If this creates a little bit of enjoyment to their day, gives them a chance to do some activities, make some signs, decorate the outside of the house, maybe it impacts their life for one day and just gets their mind off what’s going on,” Schmidt said.

The Easter Bunny will be stopping in Carpio at 5 p.m. and in Berthold at 5:30 p.m.

Chief Schmidt will hit the siren when he gets to your street so you know to go outside and give a big wave.

