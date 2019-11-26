Easy and Phoenix from ‘For Belle’s Sake’ have found their forever home

In August, we brought you the story of Easy and Phoenix, two sweet puppies that spent nearly four years together at a rescue. We’re happy to announce those loving dogs have gotten a second chance.

After growing a steady following and stealing the hearts of dog-lovers across the state, Easy and Phoenix are now making a home with Taylor and Evan, and adjusting to life with two cats.

“For us, it was adopting a couple of dogs that fit in with our family but for everyone else, it was this really big thing,” said owner Taylor Keller.

“To feel that support was really cool.”

It’s an adjustment when you bring not one, but two dogs into your home. But with the strong bond they had, for Belle’s Sake Rescue said it was in the dogs’ best interest to adopt them together.

“Everyone is just starting to settle in. Phoenix, I think, settled in a lot faster. He found his place on the couch and curls right up in it. He finds his bones and he’s happy,” said Keller.

“Easy has been a bit more slow, but he’s been doing pretty good.”

Easy and Phoenix spent nearly 2,000 days waiting for a family to fit their specific needs. Both dogs have their quirks but it’s something their new family is ready to handle.

“Easy especially, he gets nervous and has anxiety scratches, but the second you pet him and he just lays down in your lap, he can sit there all day and not even care,” said owner Evan Frahm.

“He just calms right down. I think that’s the best part about him.”

The animal rescue, For Belle’s Sake, had the idea to surprise the couple with a fundraiser to cover the cost of the adoption fee as a holiday gesture. Supporters surpassed its $350 in less than an hour.

“It brings back our faith in the community and those that follow and support the rescue. How awesome they can be, and how quickly we can save lives and make magic happen,” said Shelby Bird.

Nearly $700 was raised and all of the money will go to support the next cause for the animal rescue.

“We were really excited that it raised more than what the adoption fee would’ve been because all that money gets put back into rescue so they can help dogs like Easy and Phoenix,” said Keller.

A bittersweet moment for the Bird family after spending so much time together.

“Part of us was like, ‘we’re going to miss them,’ but we know they’re going to a good home, so it definitely makes what we do worth it when we see stuff like that,” said Christian Bird.

“It’s always good to see animals go to their home. Their forever home.”

Easy and Phoenix will continue to find their way through life together, now with the help of their new family.

