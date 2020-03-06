Eckert Youth Homes in Williston Now Offers Treatment for Youths with Substance Abuse

Children worldwide are influenced daily by drug use. Some even take it to the extreme by using it, which later leads to addiction.

A new program is helping children who fell victim to substance abuse, get their lives back on the right track.

What was once just a place for kids who were homeless or distressed is now a residential treatment facility for youth dealing with substance addiction across North Dakota.

“What Eckert did, over the last year and a half, is research various programs that we could use in this home and we decided we needed an addictions program.” Eckert Youth Homes Program Director, Kerri Klein says.

Alcohol use in kids, age 12 to 17, is higher than the national average.

North Dakota is 11.8% and the United States sits at 10.6%. So, the Eckert Youth Homes is doing what it can to help kids live a better life.

“What they’re doing now isn’t working for them and there needs to be some sort of redirecting or intervention along the way and I’m just so relieved that we are able to do that for them.” Eckert Youth Homes Clinician, Leah Hoffman, says.

The program is for kids ages 14 to 18. They will stay in the home for 2 to 6 weeks and participate in different substance abuse prevention exercises.

“What the youth receive when they come in is very much based on their individualized treatment plan. So, they go through their assessments and our multi-disciplinary team comes up with a treatment plan for them.” Hoffman says.

It’s not all about the residential stay, there is post-treatment as well, like life-skills, educational, and mental health groups to make sure they don’t retrace their old habits.

“The reason why I keep serving kids and families is because it’s also very hopeful and encouraging when they receive the services that they need,” says Klein.

March 2nd the home held a grand opening and they’ve already begun taking applications.

