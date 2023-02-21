BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Emily Eckroth has officially submitted her resignation to the Bismarck School board.

Eckroth was the subject of a recall petition that began circulating throughout the community in late January.

Supporters of the recall pointed to Eckroth’s behavior towards officers during a traffic stop back in September.

She later pled guilty to obstruction of a government function, and while she previously stated that she would not resign from the board, this new information indicates that she has clearly changed her mind.

During a special meeting on Tuesday, February 21, Eckroth announced and approved her own resignation from the position.

“She did talk about how much she liked serving on the school board and that she wished us well,” stated Bismarck School Board President Jon Lee. “She joined the meeting tonight as a sitting board member to approve her own resignation, so I think she’s at peace with her decision.”

The next step is to appoint someone to fill Eckroth’s position on the school board — a matter which the board plans to work through in the next week.