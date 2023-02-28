BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The woman who has been at the center of controversy and who recently submitted her resignation to the school board now wants to open up a new business.

Emily Eckroth and her husband, Ryan, alongside another owner, want to operate a bar and restaurant.

In Tuesday’s City Commission meeting, Eckroth and her partners are applying for a new Class F-2 Restaurant Beer and Wine alcohol license for their planned business, The Jousting Lemur.

In order to obtain a liquor license in the City of Bismarck, a business owner must first go through the City Administrator’s Office. In the application, the business owner must show a floor plan, a full list of managers and owners, and any potential discrepancies such as any criminal history.

Back in September, Emily Eckroth pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of obstruction of justice.

“Things that someone could do to put their license in jeopardy would be a criminal offense or felony offense,” said Jason Tomanek, the assistant city administrator of Bismarck, said.

“There could be other things deemed by the commission to be considered offenses that are inappropriate for someone providing alcohol to the community and any number of things that could come up would be up to the discretion of the commission at that time,” Tomanek said.

The review process of the application is done primarily internally. This means the review is done by the staff of the City Administration department, the legal department, and also the police department.

After that, the application will go to the City Commission for two meetings. The first meeting, Tuesday night, will be the introduction of the business, after which the City Commission will decide whether or not to move forward.

The City Commission will then hold a public hearing at their next meeting where the public can ask questions and inquire about the new business.

“From there, the commission weighs any input or feedback they might have as well as the information in the application. Then, final determination is up to the commission. Assuming the application is approved, the business would then apply to the state because there’s a requirement for a state license as well as a local license,” Tomanek explained.

The Jousting Lemur is not the only business up for approval Tuesday night, The Old 10 Bar & Grill, on North Washington, is also requesting a public hearing.