BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Economic Development Association of North Dakota is holding its Fall Conference next week in Bismarck with the theme: Growing Together.

Showcasing why the state must work together to create thriving and vibrant communities.

The conference brings together economic developers, state and community leaders, and stakeholders.

Right now, the association says our state economy is booming and not just in agriculture.

Drones and crypto mining are becoming big businesses here too. Overall, our communities, both big and small, continue to adapt to a changing economy.

“These economic developers that are in different parts of the state, a lot of times they don’t have a lot of people to bounce things off of. Because the community might have one economic developer. So by bringing them all together for conferences and education sessions like this, really gives them a chance to visit together and work together to better our state,” said Dana Hager the executive director of Clearwater Communications.

The event will be next Wednesday and Thursday at the Bismarck Hotel and Convention Center.

Everyone is welcome.

For more information about the event, visit the Economic Development Association of North Dakota’s website.