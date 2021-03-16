Economic impacts of oil, gas industry in North Dakota

A study conducted by NDSU and released on Tuesday revealed that nearly half of the state’s revenue comes from the oil and gas industry alone.

North Dakota is the No. 2 producer of oil and gas in the nation, behind Texas.

The report notes this level production level grew from just a few thousand wells in 2005.

The industry is also responsible for 59,100 jobs that are both directly and indirectly associated with oil and natural gas.

Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, speaking at the news conference releasing the NDSU report, noted the oil industry is “very important to state government for employment and for continued growth of our economy.”

According to the NDSU study, the total gross business volume from the industry was estimated at $40.2 billion, with $28 billion coming from direct sales of crude oil and natural gas.

