Economy on the rise in Minot

The economy in Minot has seen a slight boost so far this year.

After a down year in 2019, sales taxes were beefed up a little by 6 percent in 2020

It’s nowhere near the levels reached after the oil boom, but the Chamber of Commerce President told us the city is well on its way.

“Things are moving along, it’s back where it needs to be. And I think people are finding a new normal. Finding a new understanding of what the new normal is going to be,” said John MacMartin.

And, things are continuing to look up for people in Minot. The city announced property taxes will not be going up this year if the proposed budget is passed.