Economy on the rise in Minot

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The economy in Minot has seen a slight boost so far this year.

After a down year in 2019, sales taxes were beefed up a little by 6 percent in 2020
It’s nowhere near the levels reached after the oil boom, but the Chamber of Commerce President told us the city is well on its way.

“Things are moving along, it’s back where it needs to be. And I think people are finding a new normal. Finding a new understanding of what the new normal is going to be,” said John MacMartin.

And, things are continuing to look up for people in Minot. The city announced property taxes will not be going up this year if the proposed budget is passed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Northwoods League

High school football

Minot economy on the rise

Top plays

Robert One Minute 8-30

Cancer benefit

Doctor on COVID response

Grand Forks early bar close

New party bus business

Doctor on temperature screenings

Sawyer School closed

COVID-19 ND Watch 8-30-20

High school football

High school volleyball

OneFargo March

Dr. Birx visits North Dakota

Robert One Minute 8-29

WDA Soccer

WDA Swimming

Organ Donations

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss