Edgewood Healthcare Antibody Testing

The whole country is dealing with the coronavirus right now and working to protect the most vulnerable among us. Now, a senior care company is taking a big step toward keeping their seniors healthy

Edgewood Healthcare is doing its best to keep facilities running like normal and keep its residents safe during this pandemic. One of the ways that’s being done is with what’s called serology testing. It’s a blood test that looks for antibodies in a person’s system. The state of Idaho has been doing widespread serology testing and the success of the testing at Edgewood’s Boise location has brought it here to North Dakota. And it is important to know, serology tests do not test you for COVID-19.

“What we’re doing is we’re not testing for the virus. We’re not looking for the virus. What we’re looking for is we’re looking for antibodies in the blood,” Edgewood CEO Phil Gisi said.

Those antibodies come in the form of Immunoglobulin M or IGM and Immunoglobulin G, IGG. If the test shows that you have IGM antibodies, that’s a good indication that you might have COVID-19. Those antibodies are the first to develop in defense of the virus. After about two weeks, your body will begin to develop the IGG antibodies. These act as your own internal vaccine. The presence of IGG antibodies signifies that you have built up an immunity to the virus.

“This is going to be a certificate of immunity if you will, where you can go back to work without worry. You could be exposed to somebody with the virus and not worry about catching it. You can care for somebody with the virus and not catch it yourself,” CBS News Medical Contributor Dr. David Agus said.

Edgewood made it very clear to me that they are not using serology testing to diagnose employees with COVID-19 but, if anyone tests positive for the IGM antibodies, they are asked to stay home and isolate for at least a week before being tested again.

Doctors say those antibody tests could help pave the way toward re-opening the economy, as they would play a role in identifying people no longer at risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19.