Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 5

Edgewood limits visitors, cancels outside activities

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In response to the recent outbreak of coronavirus, and due to peak season of influenza, pneumonia and the common cold, Edgewood has limited outside visitors and transportation for residents, and canceled outside activities in all 62 Edgewood locations, including North Dakota locations.

According to Reva Kautz, sales and public relations director of Edgewood Village in Bismarck, the limitations are precautionary measures to try to prevent the transmission of the virus.

Edgewood is limiting all outside visitors, including family and friends who are experiencing symptoms such as cough or fever or have traveled outside of the U.S. in the last 14 days.

All activities that include outside organizations coming into Edgewood are canceled as well as any outside transportation for residents, with the exception of medical appointments.

Edgewood communities are asking families and friends to use alternate means of visiting virtually with their senior loved ones, through the use of FaceTime, Skype or other video communication technologies if possible.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

The Blizzard Of 1966

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Blizzard Of 1966"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/4"

Stand Your Ground

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stand Your Ground"

Wednesday Forecast: Very warm with scattered showers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Very warm with scattered showers"

Sanford Music Therapy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sanford Music Therapy"

BAESLER'S STATEMENT

Thumbnail for the video titled "BAESLER'S STATEMENT"

Macy Christianson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macy Christianson"

Super Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Super Tuesday"

Brandon Patton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brandon Patton"

Opening Statements

Thumbnail for the video titled "Opening Statements"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/3"

Lincoln Ground Water

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Ground Water"

Weed Spread

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weed Spread"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Retaining Wall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Retaining Wall"

Feb Weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feb Weather"

Caring for Animals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caring for Animals"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/3"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/3"

Tuesday Forecast: A Wintry mix, strong wind and warm temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Forecast: A Wintry mix, strong wind and warm temperatures"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge