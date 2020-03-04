Edgewood limits visitors, cancels outside activities

In response to the recent outbreak of coronavirus, and due to peak season of influenza, pneumonia and the common cold, Edgewood has limited outside visitors and transportation for residents, and canceled outside activities in all 62 Edgewood locations, including North Dakota locations.

According to Reva Kautz, sales and public relations director of Edgewood Village in Bismarck, the limitations are precautionary measures to try to prevent the transmission of the virus.

Edgewood is limiting all outside visitors, including family and friends who are experiencing symptoms such as cough or fever or have traveled outside of the U.S. in the last 14 days.

All activities that include outside organizations coming into Edgewood are canceled as well as any outside transportation for residents, with the exception of medical appointments.

Edgewood communities are asking families and friends to use alternate means of visiting virtually with their senior loved ones, through the use of FaceTime, Skype or other video communication technologies if possible.