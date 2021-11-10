Edison Elementary holds parade in honor of Veteran’s Day

Edison Elementary held its second annual Veteran’s Day Parade to honor local veterans for their service to our country.



The annual Veteran’s Day music program was canceled last year due to COVID restrictions so a few teachers came up with the idea of the parade … and it stuck.

“I think it’s important for us to, first of all, emphasize the importance of veterans and their families and the sacrifices that they make, you know, for our country,” said Dale Roed, principal of Edison Elementary. “And to instill in our students, that same, you know that same feeling.”

Students made signs in their classes to hold at the parade along with flags.

Brooklyn Dixon, a fifth-grader at Edison Elementary, decided she wanted to make a sign with her friend that says ‘thank you for serving.’

“Me and my friend named Ava, we are still finishing our sign so we did an American flag,” said Dixon.

Other students have direct ties to the military, as some of their own relatives have or are currently serving.

Greyson Mahany says this parade was a great way for him to show his appreciation to all who serve.

“It makes me feel good because we can honor the people that have served,” he said.

This year, the school brought back the music program and it was held directly after the parade in the school gym.

One Army Veteran who attended Edison Elementary’s Veteran’s Day activities says he felt honored to be a part of them and is proud of the elementary students for going out of their way to make veterans feel special.

“I’m amazed that these young people are as well educated as they are about veterans,” said Dog Benjamin, the Commander of the Disabled American Veterans Department of North Dakota Chapter 4. “The flags and the signs that they held up starting with the kindergarten children. It was fantastic. They couldn’t have made us feel any better with Veteran’s Day tomorrow.”

Benjamin also gave his advice on how to appreciate the veterans in our lives.

“The best way, that I know of, to honor a veteran is to be the type of American that’s worth fighting for,” said Benjamin.

Others who attended the parade say anything we can do to repay veterans for their selfless sacrifice is the right thing to do.