Students and others who walk in the area of Edison Elementary School in Minot will soon be safer when a sidewalk project is completed.

Providing Safe Routes to schools throughout Minot has been in the works for years.

The project will improve existing sidewalks so that they are disability friendly and meet Department of Transportation regulations and will create new ones where needed.

Project Manager Jesse Berg said sidewalks will be installed on parts of 17th Avenue SW and connect to the southside of 16th St SW.

“We want to give not only kids, their parents and everyone else really able to have transportation alternatives; walking, biking, skateboarding, scooters whatever it will be. Doing it in a safe location off of the road and doing it on infrastructure that was built with the intent for that to be ADA compliant,” said Berg.

Safe Routes to School in Minot began after a 2010 safety study of school areas.

The Edison project is one of the biggest sidewalk projects and the work was awarded to Ti-Zack Concrete Inc. at this week’s city council meeting.