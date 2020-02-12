Educators at Washington Elementary learned about compassion fatigue

We know that good mental health is important for kids in school. And Wednesday, educators learned how essential having good mental health is for them.

“When we are feeling better, we do better,” said Heidi Woods, mindfulness educator. “Same with our kids that we work with every day. When kids feel better, they do better.”

Woods who is a mindfulness educator. She travels around the midwest teaching people of all ages how to have better mental health.

Woods stopped by Washington Elementary school in Minot to teach educators the importance of taking care of themselves.

“Teachers are up against a lot of stress and after five years, 40-percent of teachers quit because of the high burnout rate and high amount of stress,” Woods said. “So, I’m really trying to incorporate more well-being into the school day for both teachers and kids.”

Woods said journaling, breathing and reading are some things people can do to help relax.

She also talked about something known as “compassion fatigue.” That’s what happens when a teacher who might have 25 students to care for all day long, forgets about their own needs.

Educator Kendra Neff says she’s been there.

“I think it’s pretty common, I think, with any job everything is just so busy,” said Neff. “We do sporting events after school, and you go to meetings and board meetings, and it’s a lot. It’s overwhelming.”

And taking the extra steps to take care of yourself is important because…

“Until you take care of yourself, you can’t fully take care of somebody else,” Neff said.

Washington Elementary is the first school in Minot to hold this wellness training for its educators.