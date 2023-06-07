MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Behavioral health is a difficult topic to tackle — however, educators from around North Dakota are determined to solve the problems they are facing in the classroom.

To help with this goal, the North Dakota Council of Educational Leaders (NDCEL) decided to host its first Behavioral Health Summit this week.

“It kind of came to our mind that behavioral health, student behavioral health, and mental health is a major issue,” said NDCEL representative, Kevin Hocherz. “We decided to bring in all the different departments, get together for a couple of days, and do some brainstorming and see if we can come up with some of the major issues and find possible solutions.”

During its first day, the Summit had each department identify the problems that they face when dealing with behavioral health.

“We had each department sit down,” said Hocherz, “and write down questions that they have on what they are facing in schools with behavioral mental health.”

Austen Paluch is a seventh-grade geology teacher at Mandan Middle School. He says one problem he sees is everyone wants a one-size fits all type of solution.

“In all reality, when you are dealing with students,” Paluch explained, “some of them come from big school districts, some from very small rural school districts. You have different demographics of parents, different school leaders have different ideas — it’s a multifaceted problem.”

Paluch hasn’t been in the field of education very long — but he says he sees the mental health struggles his young students are dealing with first-hand.

“A lot of the issues they have presented to them,” Paluch continued. “I think they need a guiding light right now in order to help themselves through those problems that they are facing in the world. We want to be able to give them the tools and skills that they will need to be able to succeed in the future, and that’s what a lot of this is about.”

Those at the Summit say it’s impossible to find the solution in just two days — however, it can be a step forward in finding the answers.