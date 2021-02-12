Educators grow frustrated with North Dakota’s vaccine roll-out

While vaccines continue to roll out, some people are frustrated with how long they have to wait.

This includes those who fall at the bottom of the vaccine priority lists.

KX spoke with educators about how they are feeling.

Workers employed by preschools or kindergarten through 12th grade are the last in North Dakota’s Phase 1B COVID-19 Vaccine Priority Groups.

But some educators like Krisanna Peterson say they are not happy with not being higher.

“At the time I thought, ‘OK, we’re going to get through these vaccines sooner.’ But it’s been really, really slow. The whole process, and so it’s already February and there’s only so much left of the school year,” said Peterson, who is a paraprofessional with Mandan Public Schools.

Peterson says one of the reasons they should’ve been at the top of the list is because of face-to-face instruction as they come in contact with various individuals.

“With a lot of people that wanted us to come back face-to-face, it would’ve been really nice to have the– at least one vaccine under our belt. Because it takes a while for it to work,” explained Peterson.

And she’s not the only one.

Minot State University Professor Dr. Alexandra Deufel says college-level educators aren’t even in the category, which makes her and her colleagues feel forgotten about.

“It was disappointing. We were just disappointed to be not thought about at all as educators. Like, where are we in this process? And we’re not,” said Dr. Deufel, who is a biology professor.

“CDC put together K-12 teachers as well as higher ed faculty and support staff because of the congregate settings that they work in,” explained Nick Archuleta, the President for ND United.

A statement from Immunization Director Molly Howell reads:

“This group is likely to have access to the vaccine in the next month; staff who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 are eligible to receive the vaccine even sooner. The order of Phase 1B was determined North Dakota COVID-19 Vaccine Ethics Committee.”

And North Dakota United is now working with the Department of Instruction and Department of health to keep staff around the state informed.

“You know, being very proactive, making sure if you have an underlying health condition that you’re on a list now so you could be held at a higher priority,” explained Archuleta.

Howell also says the committee prioritized vaccinations for those who are at the highest risk for hospitalization and death.