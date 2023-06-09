MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — The EhChapa Bareback Riders from Idaho are going to be the 2023 CHI St. Alexius Health Specialty Act for the 144th Mandan Rodeo, which is presented by Dakota Community Bank & Trust.

According to a news release, EhChapa Bareback Riding was founded over 60 years ago and features bareback and bridle-less riders.

There will be about 30 riders performing an eight to 20-minute display in full show costumes led by a drill instructor. They will be looping through tightly timed and patterns, overjumps, and some riders will do it without any reins at all.

The EhChapa Bareback Riders will be performing each night during July 2-4. The CHI St. Alexius Health Specialty Act usually happens in between the ConocoPhillips Breakaway Roping event and the Action Motor Sports Tie Down Roping event.

You can get tickets for the 144th Mandan Rodeo online or by calling (701) 877-4386. If you’d like to learn more about the EhChapa Bareback Riders, you can visit their website.