EHD infecting North Dakota whitetail deer

Humans are not the only ones dealing with a deadly virus right now.

Big game animals, more specifically whitetail deer, are being affected by Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease, or EHD. The virus is transported by midges or gnats and can affect deer for five to seven days before they either recover or die. Emmons, Grant, Morton, Dunn, Billings, Stark, Hettinger and Adams counties have all found deceased deer with the disease.

“Often they’ll look healthy but they’re just really panting, they’re super lethargic, a lot of times they can’t even stand. And then another factor is because they get such a high fever they actually often seek out water. And so you’ll find them in you know around slews, stock dams, creek bottoms,” said North Dakota Game and Fish Wildlife Veterinarian Charlie Bahnson.

Regardless if you’re a hunter or just out for a nature walk, Game and Fish would like you to report any dead deer — especially if they are found near a water source.

To report a deer or other big game animal, call 701-328-6351 or send an email to ndgflab@nd.gov.

Make sure to include the number of animals you are reporting, the species, time of discovery and location.