The El Zagal Shrine Circus has come to Bismarck this week, bringing along with it a cavalcade of family fun.

Sponsored by the El Zagal Shriners, the Shrine Circus has been in operation for more than 30 years in North Dakota.

The circus offers a full three-ring performance, with cycle stunts, ponies, camels and even elephants — all manned by professional circus performers and families.

Proceeds from the Shrine Circus will go to fund El Zagal’s relief and support programs for children around the world, particularly Shriner’s Children’s Hospitals nationwide.

“Having fun and helping kids — that’s basically what our goal is,” said Clint Bergstrom, El Zagal’s circus chairman of 2022. “The message I think that we really want to get across is that we can make a difference in helping kids and that we need people to step forward, and to step up, and do the same with us.”

The Shrine Circus will be at the Bismarck Event Center Friday and Saturday.

At each show, 20 bicycles will be given out to children in the audience.