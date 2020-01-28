Elderberry is another option to add to your flu arsenal

Elderberry Syrup has been around for generations. The all-natural remedy has been not only said by parents to be a great way to help fight the flu but, government studies have also backed up its potential.

Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine Dr. Stephanie Nishek says, “Elderberry can be taken regularly on a daily basis for prevention of illness. I mean there is definitely no way to 100 percent avoid viral illness.”

Nishek –who is a licensed Naturopathic doctor– says she gives elderberry gummies to her children often, and it’s one of the best supplements to help boost the immune system.

Dr. Nishek says, “Elderberry has a few– what we would call antiviral properties. So essentially it’s not going to prevent a person from contracting a viral infection, but it can slow viral replication.

Niskek says elderberries have been proven to shorten the severity of illness and the duration of it as well. It has even helped her kids with much more.

She explains, “This one has had so much trouble with upper respiratory infections, ear infections, and that type of thing– and I think elderberry has been really helpful amongst a few immune-supportive things.”

Elderberry does have very low risk as well. Nishek says there’s not a lot of data when it comes to women who are breastfeeding or pregnant– which she does suggest to use extra caution with. The syrup is most effective if you start using it before you get sick.

Nishek says, “You need to get some now and put it in your cupboard– because really the opinion on natural things is you want to take them right away when you are exposed as to days of being ill.”

Elderberry is not 100 percent effective to prevent the flu but Nishek says it’s just another option for people to try.

And if it’s not obvious it is 100 percent Dr. Niskek and Silas recommended.

KX did reach out to other hospitals in the area but they did not want to make a comment on the syrup and of course like any remedy, more research is needed to be done.