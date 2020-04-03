Election packets due Monday; 2 Minot candidates hoping to make a change in the Magic City

If you’re wanting to run for local office, your deadline is almost up. Election packets are due Monday, April 6. KX News also caught up with two Minot city council candidates who are hoping to make a change in the Magic City.

Three-hundred signatures from residents living within city limits are all it takes to get your name on the ballot for a chance to have a say in the decisions made in your city.

In Minot, there are three alderman positions open to complete the city’s seven seats.

We spoke to Carrie Evans who’s running for the first time and collected nearly 600 signatures. She got them all before having to social distance due to coronavirus. She said with the COVID-19 pandemic, it may be difficult for people running to get all 300.

“Definitely challenging. For those of us who are running, the go-to door-to-door canvassing is sort of out of the question. So right now, we’re really having to pivot and campaign in unique ways: online, digital organizing and really using alternative resources to reach out to the voters,” Evans said.

Evans is a Minot native, but has lived all over the United States. She’s also a former campaign manager and is hoping to bring something new to the table.

“I think we’re on a great path of revitalization after the flood. I think now that the virus has hit us and we’re going to be on another road of revitalization in different ways and you’re going to need creative people sitting here and helping to bring the city back to the level it needs to be at,” Evans said.

With three seats open, one of them is Stephan Podyrgula’s. He’s running for re-election and also had to collect those 300 signatures.

Podrygula has been an alderman on-and-off for 12 years over the last 20 years. He’s hoping to continue using his experience to make the important decisions that affect the Magic City.

“I’ve lived in Minot 41 years. I think I have a good perspective on what the city needs and I’m pleased with the direction it’s been going lately in most respects. We’ve recovered from the flood fairly well. Still some ways to go in terms of protection,” Podrygula said.

Election packets can be emailed to the Minot Clerk, click here.