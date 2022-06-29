People had a chance to get the feel for and look at electric vehicles at this year’s tailgate party at the State Capitol in Bismarck.

“Most of these here are going to have at least 230 miles of range or more. Given the right temperatures, you could make it to Fargo on a single charge,” Capital Electric Energy Services Manager Josh Schaffner said.

When it comes to owning and operating electric vehicles, this is Benjamin Holsen’s third prior to owning a Chevy Volt and Mitsubishi Outlander Hybrid. He now owns a Rivian pickup truck which is fully electric.

At a time like this with gas prices over $4 a gallon, the question is; is this the perfect time to dump the pump for a less expensive charge?

“My favorite thing is stopping by Costco and seeing the line of cars waiting for gas. It’s a great vehicle, I wake up every morning and it’s fully charged,” Benjamin Holsen said.

Holsen took KX News reporter Cameron Brewer and a couple of others for a ride and showed us the feel of what horsepower is like in an EV.

“It will go 0 to 60 in 3 seconds and it’ll pull 11,000 pounds which is the important thing for me. I install solar panels and I have to pull a lot of equipment and a lot of supplies,” Holsen said.

He said he is the first to own the Rivian pickup truck in the state and encourages others to check out Electric vehicles for themselves.

“Preparation and just changing the way you think a little bit about your road trips. Maybe it’s not as necessary to get there as fast as you possibly can,” Holsen said.

The state of North Dakota is now working on a plan to build charging stations 50 miles apart off of exits along I-94 and I-29. Over the next five years, the head of the North Dakota DOT said the state will receive $5,000,000 in funding from the federal government to go towards the project.

“Electric vehicles in North Dakota doubled last year, and it will double again this year. It will double again next year after that and we’re just going to see an increase in the number of electric vehicles, cars, trucks,” Director of North Dakota Transportation Bill Panos said.