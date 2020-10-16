Elementary class in Watford City raising money with T-shirt sale, proceeds going to Cancer Center

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and a class of fifth graders are pitching in to help.

The Fox Hills elementary class in Watford City will be selling pink shirts until the end of the month.

All proceeds will go to the Cancer Center in Bismarck.

KX News spoke to the classroom teacher who says this was an idea to teach kids how to give back, but it was also something that was personal to her as well.

“I lost my mom to breast cancer when I was in college and it was very, very tough and I just know that so many people experience that too or at least no somebody who’s gone through it,” Whitney Holler said.

Holler says the students are hanging signs around Watford City for breast cancer awareness as well.