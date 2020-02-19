Elementary School Working Towards NFL Grant

An elementary school is making changes to improve the overall wellness of their students.

Dickinson’s Prairie Rose Elementary is encouraging kids to not only stay active, but also have balanced nutrition.

And the hope is the NFL can help them out as a part of its Fuel Up to Play 60 campaign a wellness program created by them and the National Dairy Council.

Right now, staff at Prairie Rose is working towards a $4,000 grant that will help them purchase new exercise equipment and educate kids on different ways to stay healthy.

Two student ambassadors, using the Play 60 app say they are already noticing changes.

“Anyone can sign up. And there’s some fun activities on there, which you can help achieve to do some touchdowns for our school or just in general. And it’s some activities you can outside or just some fun activities in general,” shares Student ambassadors Aliyah Zistoupil and Easton Richter.

The two student ambassadors have a pretty big job to do.

They are in charge of informing all the students and the entire staff about all the Play 60 activities.