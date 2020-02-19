Elementary School Working Towards NFL Grant

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An elementary school is making changes to improve the overall wellness of their students.

Dickinson’s Prairie Rose Elementary is encouraging kids to not only stay active, but also have balanced nutrition.

And the hope is the NFL can help them out as a part of its Fuel Up to Play 60 campaign a wellness program created by them and the National Dairy Council.

Right now, staff at Prairie Rose is working towards a $4,000 grant that will help them purchase new exercise equipment and educate kids on different ways to stay healthy.

Two student ambassadors, using the Play 60 app say they are already noticing changes.

“Anyone can sign up. And there’s some fun activities on there, which you can help achieve to do some touchdowns for our school or just in general. And it’s some activities you can outside or just some fun activities in general,” shares Student ambassadors Aliyah Zistoupil and Easton Richter.

The two student ambassadors have a pretty big job to do.

They are in charge of informing all the students and the entire staff about all the Play 60 activities.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

High School basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School basketball"

Mandan-Minot girls hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan-Minot girls hockey"

Shiloh Christian Boys Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh Christian Boys Bball"

St. Mary's Girls Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Girls Bball"

Hettinger-Scranton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hettinger-Scranton"

Boys Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Hockey"

Tuesday, February 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, February 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Minot Bike Lanes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Bike Lanes"

Coronavirus in Animals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Animals"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Remarkable Woman

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable Woman"

Fish Kill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fish Kill"

Hemp Flowers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hemp Flowers"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/18"

Spill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spill"

Standing Rock Head Start

Thumbnail for the video titled "Standing Rock Head Start"

Val Curtis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Val Curtis"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/18"

Drug Parent Adoption

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drug Parent Adoption"

Tuesday Forecast: Mostly sunny & bitterly cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Forecast: Mostly sunny & bitterly cold"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge