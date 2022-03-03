The new elevator at the Burning Hills Amphitheatre in Medora is finally progressing.

This elevator is a piece of Access Medora, an initiative to ensure a positive experience for guests with mobility and sensory challenges. Instead of being shuttled up and down a walking path to the amphitheater, a process that could take nearly an hour on busy nights, guests will soon have the elevator as an option.

“It’s been fun to see this elevator take shape,” Kinley Slauter, properties & attractions director for the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation said in a press release. “It will be much more fun to see it in use this summer!”

This project was funded with a $1 million grant from the Engelstad Foundation.