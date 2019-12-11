Elf arrested in Morton County

Morton County Sherrif’s Office recently made a big arrest involving a certain elf.

Marty the Elf, or Marty the Elf on the Shelf, as he’s also known, was charged with impersonating an officer and spent the night in jail.







It’s a felony offense. So the infamous elf has been booked and jailed for his offense with a pretty steep bond of 5,000 candy canes. Marty wanted to be on the “Nice” list, so his one phone call was to the North Pole and Santa showed up to represent him.

South Central District Judge Pamela Nesvig was tough, but Santa knew she was on his “Nice” list so Marty appealed to her good nature and Christmas spirit.

But he was a bit rambunctious on his way to see the judge.

“He was a little rowdy on the way over, throwing confetti, having a good time in the back of the squad car, he did slip the cuffs. It took a little while to detain him — he was kind of all over the place,” said Corporal Scott Austin, a member of Morton County Courthouse Security.

Corporal Scott Austin of the Morton County Sheriff’s Office shares the full encounter with Marty the Elf.

Someone helped out the little elf by dropping off 144 candy canes toward the 5,000 he needs for bail. But he’s got a lot more to go before he completes his community service.