MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — One principal took surprising students to new heights, literally.

The principal of Fort Lincoln Elementary in Mandan dressed up as one of Santa’s many elves.

Instead of Elf on the Shelf, it turned into Elf on the Roof.

Students gathered Friday morning before class and after school to see Buttercup, the elf.

“All month I’ve had kids filling me in on what their Elf on the Shelf in their house has been doing. And all the tricks and things that has been taking place. So, I figured, you know what, Fort Lincoln can have an Elf on the Shelf as well,” said Ryan Leingang, the Fort Lincoln Elementary School principal.

Leingang says the idea came from some teachers who had seen a TikTok video.

He adds that it wasn’t so bad on the roof due to the nice weather.