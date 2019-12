It’s that time of year when the Elf on the Shelf appears. He’s a naughty, mischievous elf that does everything from trashing the Christmas tree to putting toothpaste all over the bathroom mirror.

We asked you, our viewers, to post some of your recent elf encounters and here’s what you came up with:

Submitted by Rick Lemke: If you fall, don’t come crying to me!

Submitted by Jen Zingg

Submitted by Cindy Kassner Ortmann: Relph thought he’d help with my crocheting, but it became a tangled mess!

Submitted by Kay Hughes

