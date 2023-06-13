BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Elks Aquatic Center will open for the season at noon on Friday, June 16.

According to Bismarck Parks and Recreation District (BPRD), the pool hours at Hillside Aquatic Center and Elks Aquatic Center will be from 12-4 p.m. and 4:30-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Friday and Saturday’s hours will be from 12-7 p.m.

The hours could change during the season, but you can check the schedule online or call the facilities before going.

The BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center‘s indoor pools are also open for the summer.

BPRD does have immediate part-time openings for lifeguards and swim instructors, lifeguards need to be at least 15 years old, and water safety instructors need to be at least 16.

You can apply online.

If anyone is interested in training opportunities to be a lifeguard or water safety instructor, they are encouraged to call Jahna at the BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center at (701) 751-4270 for more information.

Certification will be provided for free to new lifeguards who work at BPRD.