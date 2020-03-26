Ellsworth AFB declares public health emergency

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This July 24, 2012 photo provided by the U.S. Air Force shows a B-1 bomber rumbling down the flightline at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., as part of a training mission. On Tuesday, March 24, 2015, the Federal Aviation Administration gave final approval for a plan to establish an enormous bomber training area over the northern Plains that advocates say will improve military training and save money. The plan would expand the Powder River Training Complex over the Dakotas, Montana and Wyoming. The move quadruples the training airspace, making it the largest over the continental United States. (AP Photo/U.S. Air Force, Airman 1st Class Zachary Hada)

BOX ELDER, S.D. (AP) — Ellsworth Air Force Base has declared a public health emergency in order to give its commander additional authority to enforce social distancing strategies due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials said the declaration also better aligns the base with national guidance.

South Dakota health officials say the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 rose to 41 Wednesday, but no cases have been reported on the base.

The commander could expand the civilian leave policy and further restrict base access under the declaration.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Leaders encouraged base families to follow the Centers for Disease Control guidelines, avoid gatherings of 10 or more people, and practice social distancing and good personal hygiene.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday morning Storm Team forecast 3/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday morning Storm Team forecast 3/26"

Thursday forecast: we begin our warming trend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday forecast: we begin our warming trend"

UMary Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Track"

UMary Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Hockey"

All-State Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "All-State Basketball"

Law Enforcement Adapts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Law Enforcement Adapts"

MHS Cheerleaders Encourage Handwashing

Thumbnail for the video titled "MHS Cheerleaders Encourage Handwashing"

Cell Service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cell Service"

Washington Teacher Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Washington Teacher Parade"

Wednesday, March 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, March 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

No Gigs

Thumbnail for the video titled "No Gigs"

Internet Capacity

Thumbnail for the video titled "Internet Capacity"

Jewelry Line

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jewelry Line"

Pursuit helps other churches

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pursuit helps other churches"

Remarkable Library Director

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable Library Director"

Young CNA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Young CNA"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/25"

Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/25"

Wednesday forecast: Mostly cloudy and colder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday forecast: Mostly cloudy and colder"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge